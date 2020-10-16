Gyms, indoor dining rooms, and movie theatres will be closed in York Region for 28 days starting Monday as the area joins Toronto, Peel Region, and Ottawa in a modified version of Stage 2.

Premier Doug Ford announced the additional restrictions at a news conference in Mississauga on Friday afternoon.

“By all accounts, the indicators are going in the wrong direction. We’re seeing a rapid increase in the rate of infection with the positivity rate above 2.77 per cent, above the high alert threshold of 2.5 per cent,” Premier Doug Ford said at a news conference in Mississauga on Friday afternoon,” Ford said.

“Cases per 100,000 in York are now nearly 39, well, well above the provincial average and similar to what we have seen in our worst hotspots. Most concerning of all, critical care admissions are reaching alarming levels.”

Ford said he met with members of his cabinet met this morning to discuss the situation in York Region and the decision was made in consultation with the province’s chief medical officer of health and experts at the health command table.

“This was not an easy decision to make and I know this will be very, very difficult for many people to hear but we can’t allow this virus to get into our long-term care homes. We need to protect our schools and our communities. We need to keep performing vital surgeries in our hospitals,” Ford said.

“We need to stop the spread before things get worse. We need to avoid a full lockdown. We took the same decisive action with Toronto, Ottawa, and Peel Region.”

One week ago, the premier announced that the three COVID-19 hotspots would be placed in a modified version of Stage 2 for 28 days following a surge in cases.

“Like the first three regions to move into a modified Stage 2, we will be there for impacted business owners and workers in York,” Ford said.

On Thursday, Ford indicated that York Region, which has seen a steady uptick in new cases over the past week, is “teetering” on the edge.

There were 62 new cases of the virus confirmed in York Region on Friday and 127 new cases on Thursday, which was the third most in Ontario behind Toronto (239 cases) and Peel (136 cases).

Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Ontario's associate chief minister of health, said Thursday that the province is concerned about both York and Halton Region, which saw 28 new cases on Thursday, seven higher than the previous day.

“I would say we are concerned particularly about York and Halton given the numbers that we are seeing," she said.