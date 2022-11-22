Two people have been charged after a 95-year-old woman was defrauded nearly $20,000 in connection with a grandparent scam.

York Regional Police said the woman, who lost $13,000 in October due to the scam, was contacted again by the suspect demanding more money.

The suspect went to the victim’s home in a vehicle with another suspect to collect the money, police said. They allegedly took $6,000 from the woman.

Police were contacted, and officers were able to locate the vehicle and stop it in Oshawa, subsequently arresting the two suspects.

They have been identified as 18-year-old Keyshan Rose of Brampton and 21-year-old Lorencz Sparks of Cambridge.

Police said the suspects are believed to be linked to four incidents.

The two have been charged with four counts of fraud over $5,000, four counts of possession of property obtained by crime and four counts of extortion.

Police are reminding the public to be alert to avoid becoming a victim of the scam, which primarily targets elderly people. The scam involves people pretending to be someone’s grandchild in distress and demanding money to get out of trouble.

Sometimes, another person will pose as a government official or police officer to provide instructions on delivering the money.

“These types of frauds may be repeated over the course of days, weeks or even months, as the criminals gain the trust of their victims,” police said.

Anyone who has been a victim of fraud and lost money is urged to call police at 1-866-876-5423 or report it online at https://www.yrp.ca/en/online-reporting/Report-a-Crime.asp.