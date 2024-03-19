

Telus Health has released its Mental Health Index today, with surveys on the mental health of employed people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Singapore, New Zealand and Australia.

The company says data was collected Jan. 13 to Jan. 22 through an online survey of 3,000 people who live in Canada and are or were employed within the previous six months.

Telus Health says it found more Canadian workers under age 40 reported feeling isolated and lonely than older colleagues.

Forty-five per cent of those under 40 said they did not have trusted workplace relationships.

The report says lack of trusted relationships is a factor in loneliness, which can lead to lower mental health scores and poorer physical health.

Telus Health sells health services to organizations including employee assistance programs and mental health platforms.

The report also found more than one in seven survey participants rated their company's culture around mental health as negative.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2024.