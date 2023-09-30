A young pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck in a collision involving two vehicles in Mississauga on Saturday afternoon.

According to Peel Regional Police (PRP), the crash took place at Britannia Road and Joymar Drive at approximately 12:15 p.m.

The pedestrian, who paramedics say is a female under the age of 18, was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition.

Both vehicles remained at the scene of the collision. One of the drivers was taken to hospital with minor injuries, according to emergency officials.

At this time, it is unclear what led to the collision.

Roads in the area are closed for investigation.