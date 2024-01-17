A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with the recent stabbing death of a 35-year-old man in Toronto’s west end.

The incident happened on Sat., Jan. 6 in the Parkdale neighbourhood, near Queen and Callender streets.

Toronto police responded to that area at about 11:45 p.m.

At the scene, officers located a man outside who had been stabbed.

Paramedics performed life-saving measures, but he died in hospital a short time later.

The victim has been identified as Toronto resident Scott Robert Partington. The 35-year-old man is the city’s second murder victim of the year.

Police, in a Jan. 17 news release, said that the suspect and the victim were not known to each other.

The accused, whose identity cannot be revealed under the provisions of the Youth Criminal justice Act, was arrested on Jan. 16 and charged with manslaughter, possession of a prohibited weapon, and fail to comply with release order. He had a Jan. 16 court date.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.