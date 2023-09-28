A youth has been charged in connection with the stabbing death of a 23-year-old man near Finch Station last Sunday.

Toronto police announced the arrest of a suspect in the city’s 53rd homicide of the year on Thursday evening.

On Sept. 24, just before 10 p.m., police said they received a call for a stabbing in the area of Yonge Street and Hendon Avenue, north of Finch Avenue.

Officers arrived to locate Joyous Magdirila stabbed and lying in the southbound curb lane. He was transported to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Police said the youth suspect, who cannot be named under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, had been charged with second-degree murder.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Friday.