

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - A large crowd has gathered outside Ontario's legislature to call for immediate government action to address climate change.

Students, children accompanied by their parents, labour advocates and others are hoisting signs and chanting slogans demanding steps be taken to safeguard the future.

The youth-led demonstration has been organized by Fridays for Future Toronto and is among several similar events being held in cities across the world.

Organizer Alienor Rougeout says the demonstration is calling on the newly re-elected federal Liberal government to deliver on the climate promises it made during the recent election campaign.

She says the rally is also calling for action that includes adding climate justice to the Ontario education curriculum for all grades, ending encampment evictions in Toronto, and full implementation of calls to action from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Recent scientific reports paint a dire picture of the international effort to curb greenhouse gas emissions, and the U.N. warned this week that more needs to be done if the goals of the 2015 Paris climate accord are to remain within reach.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2021.