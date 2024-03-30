A boy believed to be in his teens has been transported to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in North York.

Officers responded to the area of Jane Street and Trethewey Drive shortly before 9:30 p.m. for the sound of gunshots.

A victim was located with gunshot wounds and was transported to hospital. Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported one person from the area with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Toronto police said they believe the victim is a boy in his teens.

Police said three suspects were spotted feeling the scene in a grey/silver sedan. There were no immediate descriptions of the individual suspects.

Clusters of evidence markers could be seen on the ground surrounding the apartment complex where the shooting took place and officers could be seen canvassing the area Saturday night.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to reach out to police.