A youth was seriously injured after a shooting in Rexdale on Tuesday afternoon, police say.

It happened near Martin Grove Road and Finch Avenue at around 4:25 p.m.

Police say that the victim, a female, went to a local hospital herself.

She is currently listed in serious but non-life threatening condition.

Police are looking for two male suspects in connection with the shooting.

The first suspect is described as Black and in his 30s with dreadlocks with gold tips on the ends. He was last seen wearing gold rimmed glasses with transition lenses and a black hoodie, police say.

The second suspect is described as a Black male, who is about five-foot-eleven to six-feet tall. He was last seen wearing a blue, white and grey sweater.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear but police say that there was reports of a fight in the area prior to shots being heard.

Multiple people were also seen fleeing the area, police say.