A youth has been rushed to hospital after a stabbing outside a Brampton high school, police say.

Officers were first called to Sandalwood Heights Secondary School.near Sandalwood Parkway and Torbram Road at around 11:20 a.m. after being notified about a fight.

Police say that a male youth was stabbed and has since been transported to a trauma centre via ambulance. The stabbing took place on school property, according to police.

So far no suspect description has been released.

Police say that several vehicles left the scene following the stabbing.

“Awaiting status of victim. Investigation ongoing,” police said in a message posted to Twitter on Monday afternoon.