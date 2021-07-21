Peel Region is holding a “Vax to School” campaign to encourage students to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to school in the fall.

On Wednesday and Thursday, youth between the ages of 12 and 17 can go to any Peel Region Public Health clinic and skip the line to get their first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, which is the only vaccine approved for this age group.

Youths must present proof of age in order to bypass the line.

Accompanying parents and caregivers can also get an mRNA vaccine that is available.

Peel Region’s top doctor said students need to act now to ensure full immunization before school starts in September.

“There is still time to get both shots before school starts again. You need to act swiftly though,” Medical Officer of Health Dr. Lawrence Loh said at a press conference Wednesday morning.

“With a 28-day interval and with full protection coming two weeks after your second shot you need to get your second shot in by August 24 to have that full protection when you return to school.”

Youths can also book an appointment at any clinic in Peel Region if they prefer not to walk in.

To date, 70 per cent of youths between 12 and 17 years old have received at least one dose in Peel Region, while 40 per cent have received two doses and are fully vaccinated.

Yesterday, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore suggested that the province should set a higher target for vaccinations in order to account for the dominant Delta variant.

Moore recommended that at least 90 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated before lifting any remaining public health restrictions.

The provincial government has previously said that at least 80 per cent of those 12 and older need to be partially vaccinated and 75 per cent fully vaccinated before lifting all remaining restrictions.

Last Friday, the province entered Step 3 of its reopening plan allowing for indoor dining to resume and gyms and theatres to reopen, but with capacity limits.

Ontario has administered more than 18.4 million vaccine doses since mid-December but Moore said there are about 2.4 million eligible individuals who have not received their first shot.