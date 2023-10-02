

The Canadian Press





Police say four male youths have been arrested and are facing multiple hate-related charges after a Pride flag from an Ontario high school was lit on fire.

Waterloo Regional Police say the flag was damaged on the afternoon of Sept. 21.

They say a group of youths between the ages of 15 and 17 allegedly took a Pride flag from a school in Kitchener, Ont., stepped on it and then set it on fire.

Investigators say no injuries were reported.

Four youths are now facing multiple charges.

Police say the charges include mischief motivated by hate, public incitement of hatred, and theft under $5,000.