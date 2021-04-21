

The Canadian Press





A Toronto-area constable accused in a corruption investigation has been found guilty on 11 charges, including breach of trust and drug trafficking.

Richard Senior has been acquitted, however, on three other charges -- drug trafficking, breach of trust and attempted robbery.

The York Regional Police officer was arrested as part of a broader corruption probe in October 2018 and originally faced 30 charges, though more than half were dropped at the start of the trial.

Prosecutors alleged that Senior filed an intelligence report about his former mistress and falsely claimed the information came from an informant.

They also alleged he planned to rob a fictitious drug warehouse he heard about from an undercover officer who was posing as an informant.

The Crown further alleged the officer offered to sell the drugs from the planned robbery to two men he knew; sold steroids to another undercover officer posing as his partner; stole money meant to pay informants; and inappropriately accessed a police database and shared confidential information.

Senior's lawyers, meanwhile, argued none of the incidents that spurred the charges would have happened without the "instigation" of police, who had launched a secret investigation into his actions.

The defence also argued Senior didn't mean to act dishonestly but simply lacked training on police procedures related to dealing with informants.

The two undercover officers, whose identities are protected under a publication ban, testified during the trial.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2021.