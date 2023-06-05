A police officer in York Region will serve nine months of house arrest for his involvement in a serious hit-and-run crash in Markham.

The collision happened on Sept. 29, 2019 just after 7:15 p.m. on Highway 7, near York Durham Line.

York Regional Police Service (YRPS) said officers at the scene found a motorcycle that had been struck. The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious, life-altering injuries.

Investigators later learned that the driver of a Nissan Pathfinder had struck the motorcycle and fled the scene. That vehicle was located a short distance away. Its driver, Const. Nathan Coates, of YRPS, was arrested. He was off duty at the time of the incident.

On Nov. 3, 2022, Justice Jonathan Dawes found Coates guilty of failing to stop after an accident and render assistance. Coates was also found not guilty of impaired driving causing bodily harm and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

A fourth charge of operation with over 80 mgs of alcohol causing bodily harm laid against Coates was withdrawn in early 2022.

As part of his 18-month conditional sentence, Coates must complete 100 hours of community service and is prohibited from driving for 30 months. He must also submit a sample to the National DNA Data Bank.

A member of YRPS since 2005 and most recently assigned to the Whitchurch-Stouffville Community Substation, Coates has been suspended without pay since his arrest.

He will now be subject to additional charges under the Police Services Act, York Regional police said in a release.

With files from CP24’s Bryann Aguilar.