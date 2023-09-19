Zelenskyy to visit Canada with stops in Ottawa and Toronto: Sources
FILE - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during an EU summit at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)
Published Tuesday, September 19, 2023 10:13AM EDT
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be visiting Canada later this week, including a stop in Toronto, and will deliver an address to Parliament, CTV News has learned.
Zelenskyy will arrive late Thursday and spend half of Friday in Ottawa where he will deliver a speech to Parliament, sources told CTV News.
He will then fly to Toronto and depart from there late Friday, the sources said.
The trip to Canada will be part of a larger trip abroad which will also include stops at the United Nations in New York and in Washington, D.C.
More to come...
- With files from Rachel Aiello