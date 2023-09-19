Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be visiting Canada later this week, including a stop in Toronto, and will deliver an address to Parliament, CTV News has learned.

Zelenskyy will arrive late Thursday and spend half of Friday in Ottawa where he will deliver a speech to Parliament, sources told CTV News.

He will then fly to Toronto and depart from there late Friday, the sources said.

The trip to Canada will be part of a larger trip abroad which will also include stops at the United Nations in New York and in Washington, D.C.

- With files from Rachel Aiello