Zellers is returning to Canada. Here's where the GTA locations will be
A transport truck is seen outside a Zellers store on Thursday, July, 26, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Share:
Published Wednesday, January 18, 2023 8:05AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 18, 2023 8:05AM EST
Nearly a decade after it closed its doors nationwide, Zellers is set to return to Canada.
The Canadian retailer announced Wednesday the planned locations of 25 “Zellers store experiences” within Hudson's Bay stores across Canada.
According to the company, the physical locations will be accompanied by the first-ever Zellers e-commerce site, Zellers.ca.
In the Greater Toronto Area, there are three planned locations – one in Erin Mills Shopping Centre in Mississauga, one in Scarborough Town Centre and one in Burlington Mall.
The full list of Ontario locations is as follows:
Erin Mills, Mississauga
Burlington Mall, Burlington
White Oaks Mall, London
Scarborough Town Centre, Scarborough
Pen Centre Shopping Plaza, St. Catharines
Cambridge Centre, Cambridge
Rideau Center, Ottawa
St. Laurent Center, Ottawa
Cataraqui Town Centre, Kingston
The company says all locations across Canada will open simultaneously, along with Zellers.ca.
The stores are expected to be between 8,000 to 10,000 square feet, depending on location.