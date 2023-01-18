Nearly a decade after it closed its doors nationwide, Zellers is set to return to Canada.

The Canadian retailer announced Wednesday the planned locations of 25 “Zellers store experiences” within Hudson's Bay stores across Canada.

According to the company, the physical locations will be accompanied by the first-ever Zellers e-commerce site, Zellers.ca.

In the Greater Toronto Area, there are three planned locations – one in Erin Mills Shopping Centre in Mississauga, one in Scarborough Town Centre and one in Burlington Mall.

The full list of Ontario locations is as follows:

Erin Mills, Mississauga

Burlington Mall, Burlington

White Oaks Mall, London

Scarborough Town Centre, Scarborough

Pen Centre Shopping Plaza, St. Catharines

Cambridge Centre, Cambridge

Rideau Center, Ottawa

St. Laurent Center, Ottawa

Cataraqui Town Centre, Kingston

The company says all locations across Canada will open simultaneously, along with Zellers.ca.

The stores are expected to be between 8,000 to 10,000 square feet, depending on location.