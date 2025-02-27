Live updates: Doug Ford casts his ballot in Etobicoke as polls open across Ontario

Signage from Elections Ontario, the non-partisan office of the Legislative Assembly of Ontario responsible for administering provincial elections, is seen at a polling station in Toronto, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Giordano Ciampini

Ontario voters are heading to the polls today for the first winter election in more than 100 years. Here are live updates as election day unfolds.

Here are the latest details:

Polls opened across the province at 9 a.m.

Leaders are spending their day in southern Ontario, with election day events in the GTA and Guelph



10:20 a.m.

Doug Ford and his wife Karla cast their ballots in Etobicoke.

9 a.m.

Polls officially open across Ontario as voters cast their ballot in the first winter election in the province more than 100 years.

6 a.m.

Environment Canada has issues a winter weather travel advisory for Toronto ahead of heavy snowfall that is expected to impact the morning commute. Experts previously told CP24 that inclement weather can have an impact on voter turnout.

4 a.m.

Leaders will be attending events and casting their ballot at locations across southern Ontario today. PC Leader

Doug Ford will be voting in Etobicoke before heading to an election night event at the Toronto Congress Centre.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner will be voting at Guelph City Hall this morning before making his way to his campaign office.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles is spending the day with volunteers and supports in Beaches-East York. Liberal Leader

Bonnie Crombie plans to view results of the election at an event at the Mississauga Convention Centre.

-The Canadian Press