Doug Ford’s PC Party wins snap Ontario election, securing third majority

Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservative Party has won the Ontario election, securing a third straight majority win, CTV News declares, while Marit Stiles and the NDP will once again form the official opposition.

Ford, Stiles and Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner have won their seats, while Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie remains locked in a tight race to win her Mississauga-East Cooksville riding.

Ford called the snap winter election – Ontario’s first February election in more than 140 years – saying he needed a “strong mandate” from voters to deal with the threat of U.S. tariffs that could devastate Ontario’s economy.

Polls showed for months that Ford’s PCs had the wind at their backs and the campaign did little to change that. Nightly tracking conducted for CTV News by Nanos Research showed the PCs with a roughly 15-point lead among decided voters throughout the election.

The writ was dropped just as $200 rebate cheques –announced in November – were mailed out to Ontarians.

Tariff threat dominated

Ford opened his campaign, with its “Protect Ontario” slogan in Windsor, Ont., under the Ambassador Bridge to the U.S. setting the theme for his re-election effort. During the campaign, he twice travelled to Wahington, D.C. to lobby U.S. officials and promote Ontario, leading opposition parties to charge that he was blurring the line between premier and candidate in violation of the long-standing caretaker convention.

Ford defended the trip, saying it was important for him to show up and present a united front with other Canadian leaders. Still, his campaign deleted a video post that blended his campaign slogan with footage from his Washington trip. The campaign defended the post, but said they deleted it “out of an abundance of caution.”

While the other parties tried to reframe the election around issues such as health care, education and questionable deals, such as the Ontario Place redevelopment, those issues failed to sufficiently move the needle with voters amid U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff threats.

Doug Ford campaign Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford greets workers during a campaign event in Oldcastle, Ont., just outside Windsor, on Wednesday, Feb.26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dax Melmer

Toward the end of the election, NDP Leader Marit Stiles and Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie – both leading their parties into an election for the first time – increasingly turned their firepower on one another as they failed to close the gap with Ford. During a televised debate, Crombie appealed to NDP voters to back her, saying Stiles believes that “money grows on trees.”

For her part, Stiles told past Liberal voters that they should turn to her, accusing Crombie of taking questionable contributions from wealthy donors. Crombie maintained that none of the contributions she accepted broke any rules.

While there were a handful of candidate resignations from various parties, there were few major surprises in the rare winter election.

What comes next

During the campaign, Ford promised some $40 billion in new spending. Those promises include a $1.8-billion plan to connect every Ontarian to primary care within four years; $2 billion for municipal infrastructure to support housing construction; and billions of dollars to bolster businesses and workers in the face of the tariff threats.

The PCs also promised to remove tolls from a portion of Highway 407; build new GO train lines and expand the commuter service; and to dig a massive tunnel for cars and transit under Highway 401 in the GTA.

Doug Ford bus Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford holds a press conference in Etobicoke on Monday February 3, 2025.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young (The Canadian Press)

The party also promised to build 30 new schools and expand 15 others at a cost of $1.3 billion.

Those commitments will likely mean a deviation from the party’s previous plan to balance the budget.

Weather could impact voter turnout

Political observers cautioned that the weather could lead to historically low voter turnout, especially in the wake of a major snowstorm that swept across the province last week.

Mother Nature also delivered a messy mix of winter weather on election day, with snow in the morning and rain in the afternoon across the Greater Toronto Area. A winter weather travel advisory was in effect for much of the province throughout the day, with some parts of Ontario under snowfall warnings as well.

However the official voter turnout won’t be known until all results are formally compiled by Elections Ontario.

The independent government agency said ahead of election day that it was working closely with municipal officials to ensure voting places were easy to access, no matter the weather.

About six per cent of voters took part in three days of advance voting.