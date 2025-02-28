RECAP: PCs win as Crombie fails to earn seat in Mississauga but vows to remain leader

Doug Ford has won a third straight majority government while the NDP will again form the official opposition in Ontario. The Liberals appear poised to regain official party status, despite Bonnie Crombie’s loss in Mississauga. Here is a look back at how the night unfolded.

11:05 p.m.

Addressing everyone at her campaign headquarters, NDP Leader Marit Stiles said that her party’s job will once again be “to hold this government to account” as official opposition.

“And that is the job that we are going to do with our usual fight and our determination, but also with love and hope and optimism,” Stiles said.

Stiles NDP Leader Marit Stiles addresses supporters at her election night party at the Great Hall on Queen Street West.

10:52 p.m.

Doug Ford addressed the crowd of supporters and party members by noting the historical moment they have accomplished for Ontario, saying that together, they have secured a “strong, historic, third majority mandate.”

“A mandate to protect Ontario,” Ford said.

Outside of thanking his family for their continued support throughout the campaign, Ford took the time to thank his competitors for showcasing their unwavering love for Ontario during this race before reiterating his campaign promises.

Ford renewed his promise to “protect Ontario” from U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff threats, saying he will continue to work with all levels of government in a Team Canada approach to combat these levies.

Ford then went on to rattle off a list of campaign promises, such as cracking down on crime, ending encampments, protecting schools and daycares from supervised consumption sites and bettering highway infrastructure, as well as local public transit.

“This is our plan to protect Ontario. It’s a plan that offers big and bold ideas. It’s a vision for the future of our great province and a vision for the future of our economy,” Ford said.Ford capped off his speech by saying Trump underestimates his northern neighbours, as well as their “Canadian spirit.”“Make no mistake, Canada won’t start a fight with the U.S., but you better believe we’re ready to win one,” Ford said. “Let me be clear, Canada will never, ever, be the 51st state, and Canada is not for sale.”

10:32 p.m.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner told his supporters and party members that he is inspired by their courage, intelligence, tenacity, passion and commitment to the people living in their ridings.“

Together, we held Doug Ford’s feet to the fire and delivered for our communities,” Schreiner said. “I look forward to teaming up with you again to go back to Queen’s Park and represent Green voices across the province and to stand up for what’s right for our communities and the people of Ontario.”

10:28 p.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated Doug Ford’s Conservatives on their re-election.

“At this crucial time, we must work together to defend Canadian interests, protect workers and businesses, and grow our economy. This includes making progress on the top-of-mind priorities of Ontarians and all Canadians—creating good-paying jobs, building more homes and investing in health care and affordable child care,” Trudeau said in a statement. “Together, we can build stronger communities and a stronger, fairer province and country for everyone.”

10:26 p.m.

Despite just losing in her own riding, Bonnie Crombie addressed her supporters with a beaming smile, thanking them all for their support over the last 28 days.

While Crombie noted that tonight’s polling results weren’t what the Liberals were hoping for, the leader said the party should still keep their heads held high with pride.

“People counted us out. They said the Ontario Liberal Party was dead tonight. You proved them wrong,” Crombie said.“The Ontario Liberal Party is back to official party status, but it gets better—we increased our share of the vote substantially to 30 per cent, this is a building block for us.”

Crombie says she will remain staunchly as the party leader promising to continue leading the Liberals in their fight for a better health care system and the Greenbelt.“Ontario, I’m here, and I’m with you, and I’ll commit to you that I will stay on,” Crombie said, interrupted by raucous chants of crowds shouting her name.

10:21 p.m.

Bonnie Crombie has told her supporters that she will stay on as Liberal leader. Crombie was defeated in Mississauga East-Cooksville.

10:15 p.m.

The NDP vote has been hyper-sensationally efficient. Nearly twice as many seats as the Liberals - with 12% less in popular vote. That’s a helluva thing. A reminder of how vital get-out-the-vote (GOTV) infrastructure is, especially in a low voter turnout election.

- Scott Reid, CTV News political analyst, principal and co-founder of Feschuk.Reid

10:10 p.m.

“I’m very blessed, I’m very, very grateful, and I’ll work my back off every day, every morning I wake up, I’ll work hard,” Doug Ford tells CP24’s Beatrice Vaisman.

Ford is celebrating his third consecutive majority government, saying it is “quite a feat” to accomplish.“

“So we’ll see what happens, again, I’m very grateful to the people of Ontario, and we’re going to make sure we protect the people of Ontario, and protect their families and their jobs and businesses,” Ford says. “I’ll fight tooth and nail against Donald Trump, I’ll promise you that.”

10:08 p.m.

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie has been defeated in Mississauga East-Cooksville by Tory Silvia Gualtieri.

Bonnie Crombie Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie speaks at her party's election party.

10:04 p.m.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow congratulated Doug Ford on his third consecutive term as premier, expressing her desire to continue working hand-in-hand in creating a “more caring, affordable and safer Toronto.”“

We will build more homes faster, feed more kids, get Toronto moving by investing in transit and tackling congestion, and protect businesses and workers from a senseless U.S. trade war,” Chow wrote in a post on X.

9:47 p.m.

The New Democrats have reclaimed their riding in Hamilton Centre, with Robin Lennox taking the seat over from independent Sarah Jama. Initially an NDP MPP, Jama was censured over her comments about the Israel-Gaza war on the same day she was ousted from the caucus.

9:41 p.m.

Marit Stiles and the NDP will once again form the official opposition in Ontario, CTV News declares.

9:30 p.m.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles and Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner have won their respective ridings in Davenport and Guelph. Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford has also won his riding in Etobicoke North.

However, Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie is currently trailing the polls in her own riding in Mississauga East-Cooksville, falling behind PC candidate Silvia Gualtieri. Gualtieri is also Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown’s mother-in-law. The race remains too close to call.

9:18 p.m.

It looks like the Liberals will maintain official party status, so far winning a minimum of 14 seats.

9:17 p.m.

Doug Ford was seen celebrating his monumental win with his wife, Karla, and his daughters Kyla, Karla and Kayla.

9:12 p.m.

Cheers erupt at the Tories' campaign headquarters as they celebrate their majority win. How many seats they have clinched is still unknown as only 117 of 124 have been reported so far, with the PCs at 75, the NDP at 23 and the Liberals at 15.

9:08 p.m.

The PCs are maintaining the majority vote, marking a third majority for Doug Ford, CTV News declares.

9:06 p.m.

The Ontario PCs win the 2025 election, CTV News declares.

9:00 p.m.

The polls have now officially closed, meaning Ontario will find out in mere minutes who will be premier as well as how many seats each party has earned.

8:58 p.m.

The voting hours at nine polling stations in seven ridings across the province are being extended, according to Elections Ontario. The results will now be delayed for all seven impacted ridings.

These are the stations that are extending their hours past 9 p.m.:

Humber River Black Creek – Poll 029 – Poll will close at 10:30 p.m.

Humber River Black Creek – Poll 030 – Poll will close at 10:30 p.m.

Parkdale High Park – Poll 415 – Poll will close at 9:30 p.m.

Spadina – Fort York – Poll 005 - Poll will close at 9:30 p.m.

Spadina – Fort York – Poll 458 - Poll will close at 10:00 p.m.

York Centre – Poll 424 - Poll will close at 10:00 p.m.

Orléans - Poll 712 – Poll will close at 11 p.m.

King—Vaughan – Poll 404 – Poll will close at 11 p.m.

Algoma—Manitoulin – Poll 041 – Poll will close at 9:30 p.m.

“This is nine polls out of thousands that are across the province, so I don’t think this is anything to worry about, it may delay the results in a couple of ridings,” former Toronto mayor John Tory tells CTV News.

8:38 p.m.

PC Campaign Manager Kory Teneycke tells CTV News the party approached this election campaign differently by focusing on non-provincial issues, like the 25 per cent tariffs.

“This sort of economic crisis, perhaps even sovereignty crisis, associated with Donald Trump’s presidency is sort of something I don’t think most people didn’t anticipate and it’s really dominated a lot of the campaign, and that’s pretty unusual,” Teneycke said.

PC Headquarters The PC party headquarters at the Toronto Congress Centre is shown.

8:30 p.m.

With half an hour before polls close, the buzz at PC HQ is that a noticeable NDP collapse in the final week will create some unpredictable riding splits. Hints that there could be some surprising steals -- almost all at the NDP’s expense-

- Scott Reid, CTV News political analyst, principal and co-founder of Feschuk.Reid

8:25 p.m.

Rupen Seoni of Environics Analytics says that Windsor West could be another interesting riding amid threatened tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump that could disproportionately impact the border city. Breaking down the constituents in Windsor West, who voted NDP in the previous election, about 15 per cent are at risk of losing their jobs, Seoni said. On the other hand, however, there is a high proportion of people in this riding that don’t have a health care provider. Forty-two per cent of Windsor West voters voted for the NDP in the last election, with 35 per cent putting their faith in the Conservatives.

8:15 p.m.

Former Liberal premier David Peterson, who served as the 20th leader of Ontario from 1985 to 1990, tells CTV News that Doug Ford has “cleverly exploited” the ongoing threats coming south of the Canadian border to his political advantage in calling this election more than a year ahead in advance.“

“Doug jumped in here and used that cleverly, in some ways, to his benefit. Now you can analyze that and say is it baloney because they went down to Washington and were treated very disrespectfully. I don’t think there’s any indication he’s moved the yard sticks on tariffs or anything else,” Peterson said.

8:11 p.m.

Ralph Benmergui, a strategic advisor for the Green Party of Ontario, spoke with CTV News as he arrived at Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner’s campaign party in Guelph.

He says the Greens are feeling positive about holding onto Schreiner’s seat in Guelph and Deputy Leader Aislinn Clancy’s seat in Kitchener Centre, and about the prospect of Matt Richter picking up Parry Sound-Muskoka, which would represent a flip from the PCs, and a historic third seat for the Greens if Richter wins.

“This is a small party with big brains and a lot of heart. We’re confident.” Benmergui said.

Green Party Ralph Benmergui, who is a strategic advisor to the Green Party of Ontario, is shown on the left. Green Party Director of Communications Darren Elias is shown on the right.

8:10 p.m.

Elections Ontario says that there were 678,789 votes cast in advance polls for the election, representing roughly six per cent of eligible voters. That is down from 2022 when 1,066,545 Ontarians showed up for advance voting, representing just shy of 10 per cent of all eligible voters. That said advance voting only lasted three days during the 2025 election versus the 10-day stretch in the previous election.

8:10 p.m.

Environics Analytics' Rupen Seoni says the Toronto riding of Etobicoke-Lakeshore could be one to watch. It’s currently held by PC MPP Christine Hogarth, who was first elected in 2018 after unseating a Liberal. Seoni said his firm’s data showed Hogarth got elected with the help of the riding’s young voters, who went Conservative. Seoni said a lot of people in that riding take transit or bike to work. So in this election, with transit a big issue -- and remember the bike lane controversy? -- how will young people vote this time around?

Rupen Seoni Environics Analytics' Rupen Seoni speaks with CTV News.

8:05 p.m.

For some border town Ontarians, the tariff threat is top of mind and one of the driving forces bringing them to the polls.

“I would say healthcare, tariffs are a big issue, being a border town, and my age group has different concerns than the up and comings but, I’m just going to go vote and do what I can, I guess,” one voter in Fort Erie, Ont. tells CP24.

8 p.m.

Ontario is now in the final hour before polls close at 9 p.m.

7:45 p.m.

Though the snap election is Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles' first campaign, her messaging has struck a chord with Ontarians, one political insider says.

Melanie Richer of Earnscliffe Strategies, who previously worked on Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath’s premier campaign, tells CTV News that Stiles has a way of connecting with Ontarians, by really understanding what they are going through and proving that she is “going to fight” for them.

Though the threat of looming tariffs from the U.S. was a primary reason for this election being called—with Doug Ford reasoning he needed a stronger mandate to tackle these levies—Richer says Stiles is focused on how to help Ontarians on what should happen next, after these tariffs are “inevitably” enacted.

Leading into the election, the NDPs were the official opposition party to the Tories in legislature.

7:25 p.m.

I am watching out for the voter turnout. If it’s low, it will favour Ford as the incumbent. If it’s high, watch out for the Liberals and NDP.

- Nik Nanos, CTV News official pollster

7:20 p.m.

There is talk the Ontario Greens could gain a third seat in legislature – something leader Mike Schreiner tells CTV News would prove his party is gaining momentum.

Schreiner has held his seat since 2018, while the Greens picked up another in Kitchener Centre in a 2023 by-election, with Aislinn Clancy taking office.

“Doubling our caucus and then growing it by another 50 per cent would jut show there’s momentum for the Ontario Greens message, our way of doing politics, our vision for the province,” Schreiner said.

7:15 p.m.

There is still time left for Ontarians to go and cast their ballots on election night, with polling stations closing at 9 p.m.

To vote, you must be at least 18 years old, a Canadian citizen and a resident of Ontario.

You can vote with or without a voter information card.

Those who received theirs in the mail can bring one piece of ID with their name on it, while those without a voting card need to bring one piece of ID showing both your name and home address.

Ontarians can find their voting station using their postal code on Elections Ontario’s website.

7:10 p.m.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner has made an early appearance at his campaign party venue in Guelph, chatting with reporters ahead of the results coming in.

Schreiner told CTV News’s Tony Grace that he’s excited about the opportunity the party has to increase its presence in the legislature and its share of the vote, believing a campaign about “doing politics differently” has resonated with many voters.

He’s planning to watch the results come in with his family tonight before returning to the Delta Conference Centre to greet supporters and address the room.

Mike Schreiner Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner is shown at his election party in Guelph on Thursday night.

7:05 p.m.

Elections Ontario is warning people to stick to official sources when it comes to voting information.

There is so much misinformation and disinformation circulating about this election that you may feel like you’re drowning in it,” the agency said in a social media post Thursday evening.

The agency is urging people to get their information about polling stations and voting from the Elections Ontario website.

The agency told CP24 that it will post any information about problems with polling stations on its social media channels.

7 p.m.

In just a few hours the polls will close and voters will find out who they elected into office.

The CTV News Ontario Election Special starts now, providing a minute-by-minute analysis as the clock ticks to final call.

CTV News Toronto’s Michelle Dube and CP24’s Leena Latafat are hosting the special with CP24’s Nick Dixon providing frequent updates from the results desk.

CTV News Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos will also provide analysis alongside a panel of special guests.

There will be LIVE coverage from all four major party leaders' campaign headquarters as well as battleground ridings across the GTA as results roll in.You can view the special in the video player above.

It will also be broadcast on CP24, CTV News Channel, BNN Bloomberg and iHeartRadio talk radio stations across the province.

5:45 p.m.

An elderly couple told CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca they received a concerning robocall spreading false information about independent Algoma-Manitoulin candidate.

In the call, Shirlee and Chuck Meeks said they were informed Michael Mantha, who is running for re-election, is no longer running and all votes for him would be considered invalid.

“We were thinking of Mike. Was he not well? Did he change his mind?” Shirlee Meeks said.

The Meeks couple called Mantha’s office in Elliot Lake, Ont., to confirm, where they found out that was indeed a lie.

Mantha’s campaign office said they were made aware of the automated call on Thursday and issued a complaint to Elections Ontario.

“We want to assure people that this is not true and that making a false claim to influence votes is not the way elections should be run in Ontario,” Max Chapman, Mantha’s campaign spokesperson, said in a release.

With files from CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca‘s Chelsea Papineau

5:35 p.m.

Swaths of Ontario remain under snowfall warnings and winter weather travel advisories as voters head to the polls this evening.

Areas circling the Hudson Bay, Lake Superior and Lake Huron are most heavily impacted by Environment Canada’s advisories.

Northern regions may see up to 25 centimetres of snow through Friday morning, with peak snowfall rates reaching up to four centimetres per hour.

Professor Emeritus John Shields in the Department of Politics and Public Administration at Toronto Metropolitan University previously told CP24 that inclement weather like this could dissuade already hesitant voters.

“What that means is that voters who are highly motivated are going to get to the polls,” Shields said. “Those who are not so motivated may give it a pass, especially if they don’t really have strong opinions on the leaders.”

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Toronto, as up to 10 centimetres of snowfall is expected by Friday evening.

With files from CP24’s Joshua Freeman

5:15 p.m.

Former Ontario Liberal Premier David Peterson tells Power Play Host Vassy Kapelos that the election campaign was “unlike any other election” he has seen, given the lack of attention on typical ballot box issues and focus on promised tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump.

“He (Ford) really hasn’t been campaigning on provincial issues, traditional provincial issues and the reality is the things he is campaigning on he has very little influence on,” he said. “It looks like he is going to win and you have to give him credit for seizing the opportunity.”

3:45 p.m.

PC Leader Doug Ford has arrived at the Toronto Congress Centre, where rehearsals are taking place ahead of an election night party planned for the cavernous venue tonight.

Doug Ford Doug Ford is shown arriving at the Toronto Congress Centre on election day in Ontario.

3 p.m.

The Tories have consistently enjoyed a sizeable lead in the polls throughout the election campaign, with nightly Nanos Research tracking for CTV News showing that the party’s support among decided voters has hovered between a low of 42.6 per cent in a survey released Feb. 22 and a high of 47.8 per cent in a survey released late Wednesday night.

Nik Nanos, chief data scientist for Nanos Research, told CTV News Channel on Thursday afternoon that polling points to Ford earning a third majority government, perhaps with a “stronger mandate” than the one he won in 2022.

Projections suggest PC Leader Ford will win bigger mandate than in 2022: Nik Nanos Pollster Nik Nanos of Nanos Research says projections suggest that Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford will get a stronger mandate than he won in 2022.

“Strategic voters are more likely to be Liberals and New Democrats. Ford Nation is rock solid according to the CTV/Nanos polling. The big thing to watch is will there be movement between the Liberals and New Democrats to try to stop Doug Ford in some of these ridings he is trying to pick up,” Nanos said.

1:45 p.m.

CP24 has been speaking with voters outside a polling station at the Agincourt Recreation Centre in Scarborough. So far, two voters have told CP24 that they are declining their ballots amid frustrations with either the candidates they have to choose from or the decision to send Ontarians to the polls a year-and-a-half early.

“This is the very first time I have declined my ballot and I am going in to do that right now,” one voter, Grace, said. “It is because I don’t believe right now that there should be an election of this type.”

It is always important to vote but I actually declined my ballot because I am tired of picking the best of the worst,” another voter said. “I would like to see more people decline their ballots so that we can get different leaders in.”

1 p.m.

CTV News Political Analyst Scott Reid says that while all signs point to Doug Ford earning his third straight majority government on Thursday night, he will be watching with interest to see the size of the potential mandate the Tory leader might earn.

“How big will Doug Ford’s majority be because he could be on the verge depending on how the numbers land of an almost historic victory,” Reid said in an interview with CTV News Channel. “He could get 45, 46 or 47 per cent of the popular vote and be competing for as many as 90 or more seats (out of 124) in the legislature. These are really large numbers.”

Reid said that in addition to the final result, it will be worth monitoring to see how many Ontarians actually turn out to vote in a snap winter election.

“This has been a slow and sleepy campaign. It has been fought in the winter, there has been relatively low levels of engagement, not much has happened in terms of the numbers moving around and today in Toronto at least it has been poor weather. So will we see a really low voter participation rate and if so who does that benefit?”

Voting day in Ontario: Trump, healthcare, cost of living top issues on the campaign CTV political commentator Scott Reid reflects on the Ontario election campaign.

12:45 p.m.

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie already cast her ballot in an advance poll. However, Crombie says that she accompanied her 89-year-old mother to the polls on Thursday.

“My mom has always believed in the importance of voting, and I was proud to accompany her today as she cast her ballot. I’m asking everyone in Ontario who wants to change the government and vote for better healthcare to get out there and cast a ballot for Ontario’s Liberals,” Crombie said in a news release. “My mom knows that elections shape the future of our province, and she wants to vote for a government that truly prioritizes healthcare for seniors like her.”

Bonnie Crombie votes Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie accompanies her mother to a polling station on Feb. 27 in an image provided by her campaign.

11 a.m.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner votes at Guelph City Hall.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner casts his ballot in Guelph cp24250227_schreiner_votes

10:20 a.m.

Doug Ford and his wife Karla have cast their ballots at a polling station in Etobicoke. Ford spoke with CTV News prior to entering the polling station and reiterated his message that he is best positioned to respond to threatened tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump.

“I am asking for your vote to have a strong mandate to outlive and outlast Donald Trump,” he said. “I am going to protect the people of Ontario. I am going to protect your families, your jobs and your businesses.”

Doug and Karla Ford Progressive Conservative Doug Ford and his wife Karla Ford arrive to cast their votes in the Ontario provincial election, at Westmount Junior School in Etobicoke, Ont., on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor

Doug Ford casts his ballot in Etobicoke North PC Leader Doug Ford cast his ballot in his riding of Etobicoke North on Election Day.

9 a.m.

Polls officially open across Ontario as voters cast their ballot in the first winter election in the province more than 100 years.

6 a.m.

Environment Canada has issues a winter weather travel advisory for Toronto ahead of heavy snowfall that is expected to impact the morning commute. Experts previously told CP24 that inclement weather can have an impact on voter turnout.

4 a.m.

Leaders will be attending events and casting their ballot at locations across southern Ontario today. PC Leader

Doug Ford will be voting in Etobicoke before heading to an election night event at the Toronto Congress Centre.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner will be voting at Guelph City Hall this morning before making his way to his campaign office.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles is spending the day with volunteers and supports in Beaches-East York. Liberal Leader

Bonnie Crombie plans to view results of the election at an event at the Mississauga Convention Centre.

