Police search for man wanted in connection with assault near Toronto Metropolitan University
Published Thursday, January 25, 2024 8:59PM EST
Officers said on Monday, just before 6 p.m., they were called to the area of Gerrard Street East and O'Keefe Lane.
A man allegedly tried to get inside a building when the victim directed him to leave. Police said he then allegedly assaulted the victim before taking off.
He is described by police as five-foot-10 with curly black hair, a goatee and wearing glasses.
Police ask anyone with information to call them at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.