Trump says he will double tariffs on steel and aluminum in retaliation for Ontario energy surcharge

U.S. President Donald Trump says he now plans to double the tariffs on all steel and aluminum coming into the country from Canada starting Wednesday morning in response to retaliatory measures announced by Ontario earlier this week.

The U.S. President previously announced a 25 per cent tariff on steel and aluminum but in a post on Truth Social on Tuesday, he confirmed that he planned to double that to 50 per cent. Trump said the move was in direct response to Premier Doug Ford’s decision Monday to slap a 25 per cent surcharge on all electricity Ontario ships to the U.S.

“Based on Ontario, Canada, placing a 25% Tariff on “Electricity” coming into the United States, I have instructed my Secretary of Commerce to add an ADDITIONAL 25% Tariff, to 50%, on all STEEL and ALUMINUM COMING INTO THE UNITED STATES FROM CANADA, ONE OF THE HIGHEST TARIFFING NATIONS ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“This will go into effect TOMORROW MORNING, March 12th.”

The U.S. president said he will be declaring a “national emergency on electricity” within the “threatened area,” a move which he says will allow the U.S. to “quickly do what has to be done to alleviate this abusive threat from Canada.”

“If other egregious, long time Tariffs are not likewise dropped by Canada, I will substantially increase, on April 2nd, the Tariffs on Cars coming into the U.S. which will, essentially, permanently shut down the automobile manufacturing business in Canada,” Trump wrote.

He reiterated his desire to see Canada become “our cherished Fifty First State.”

Trump’s threat comes one day after Premier Ford announced a 25 per cent surcharge on the electricity Ontario sends to three U.S. states, including New York, Michigan, and Minnesota.

Asked about Trump’s comment as he arrived at Queen’s Park on Tuesday morning, Ford seemed to suggest that Ontario would not back down.

“I will tell you the stock markets are tumbling, it is affecting Americans and it will affect Canadians as well. People are going to be losing their jobs in the U.S. and he (Trump) has to stop the tariffs because we will be relentless in Ontario and we will not stop until he drops the tariffs,” he said.

The surcharge is among a number of countermeasures being taken by the provincial government in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Canadian goods.

In a news release issued on Monday morning, the province said the measure is likely to bring in $300,000 to $400,000 in revenue a day and add about CAD $100 a month to some utility bills being paid by the Americans who rely on the electricity from Ontario.

Ontario currently supplies electricity to about 1.5 million homes and businesses in the three states.

In response to the threat of increased tariffs on steel and aluminum, Premier Ford would not rule out shutting off electricity the province provides to U.S. states.

“I want to send more electricity, Ford told CNBC on Tuesday morning, adding that cutting off the energy supply is simply a “tool in the toolkit.”

“As he (Trump) continues to hurt Canadian families, Ontario families, I won’t hesitate to do that,” Ford added.

“There is one person to be blamed if we go into a recession. It will be called the Trump recession.”

In a Truth Social post shortly after the interview, Trump questioned why the U.S. would permit another country to supply Americans with electricity in the first place.

“Who made these decisions, and why? And can you imagine Canada stooping so low as to use ELECTRICITY, that so affects the life of innocent people, as a bargaining chip and threat,” Trump wrote.

“They will pay a financial price for this so big that it will be read about in History Books for many years to come!”

‘Harmful policies’

In an open letter posted on social media on Monday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Sen. Chuck Schumer highlighted the damage Ontario’s retaliatory measures will cause.

“President Trump’s reckless tariffs on Canadian energy imports will be a direct financial hit to New Yorkers, driving up the utility costs, disrupting energy markets, and creating uncertainty for businesses and families,” the letter read.

“In response, Ontario has announced retaliatory tariffs on electricity exports, escalating the crisis and threatening the reliability of our energy supply.”

The two democrats said the U.S. federal government and Ontario should reverse the “harmful policies” and noted that the New York State agencies will be directed to conduct “an urgent review to ensure transparency on the real cost to consumers.”

“It is unfortunate that we must now consider reliability contingencies should the century-long energy partnership between New York and Canada be destroyed due to President Trump’s harmful, short-sighted actions,” the letter continued.

“To address this, the New York State Department of Public Service and New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) should require that all New York utilities clearly communicate to consumer any increase in cost due to President Trump’s tariffs and Canadian retaliation.”

She urged Trump to immediately “rescind the tariffs.”

“It he refuses, Republicans in Congress must act to overturn them before they inflict further damage on working families and businesses,” the letter concluded.

With files from Chris Fox