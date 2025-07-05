Toronto Mayor Chow to lead trade mission to Ireland, United Kingdom

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow speaks during a panel at the Federation of Canadian Municipalities conference, in Ottawa, Friday, May 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is planning to put a spotlight on the city’s film and screen industry during her upcoming trade mission to the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Chow announced on Saturday that, along with members of Toronto’s film and television industry, she will be travelling to Dublin and London from July 6 to 12 and meeting with production companies and broadcasters.

“At a time of historic uncertainty, reliable trade partners have never been more important,” said Mayor Olivia Chow in a statement.

“This trade mission is about supporting more economic opportunities for Toronto workers and businesses, including export diversification and foreign direct investment attraction.”

According to a news release from the city, the mayor is hoping to increase Canadian content through co-production treaties with the two countries during her visit.

In Dublin, the mayor will meet with the Ireland-Canada Business Association, Enterprise Ireland executives and explore funding partnership opportunities through Horizon Europe and CeADAR, Ireland’s Centre for AI, the release said.

Meanwhile, in London, Chow is scheduled to participate in a roundtable with the UK-Canada Chamber of Commerce to promote trade opportunities in Toronto.

The mayor will also have bilateral meetings with Dublin Lord Mayor Ray McAdam and London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan.

“The mission will also provide opportunities for city-to-city knowledge exchange about solutions to common urban policy challenges, including housing and transportation,” the city said.

Leading a trade mission to increase export and investment opportunities is one of the items in Mayor Chow’s economic action plan in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs.