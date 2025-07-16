Executive Committee backs plan to install priority transit lanes on Bathurst and Dufferin streets south of Bloor

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow’s Executive Committee has approved a scaled-down plan to install priority transit lanes on Bathurst and Dufferin streets.

The plan, which is part of the city’s RapidTO network, would see transit lanes installed south of Bloor Street West on Bathurst and Dufferin Streets ahead of the FIFA World Cup next year.

In the initial plan, priority lanes for buses or streetcars were also proposed north of Bloor to Eglinton Avenue West on Bathurst Street and to Wilson Avenue on Dufferin Street. But staff has said “further consideration” of that section “is proposed to be undertaken at a future time.”

The changes came amid pushback from retailers along a stretch of Bathurst Street in The Annex, who said they would be negatively affected by the bus lanes, which may result in some businesses closing.

Transit advocates, meanwhile, expressed disappointment over the watered-down plan, especially since staff did not indicate a specific timeline for when transit lanes north of Bloor on those two major roads would be implemented.

As a result, during Wednesday’s Executive Committee meeting, Mayor Olivia Chow introduced a motion asking city staff to work with her, local councillors, residents, businesses, and transit riders to develop implementation plans for bus lanes on Bathurst Street from Bloor to Eglinton Avenue and on Dufferin Street from Bloor to Wilson Avenue.

Her motion also directs staff to report back on interim priority measures that can be implemented for the World Cup, including rush hour prohibitions, time-of-day use, loading zones, and HOV lanes.

Ahead of the meeting, Mayor Chow said the RapidTO plans have been around since 2019 and “it’s time to take action,” voicing her support for the plan south of Bloor.

“Nothing has as large an impact as better public transit. The better way to tackle congestion is making sure there’s a reliable and faster TTC service, so people take more transit than driving,” the mayor said.

Chow added that the city could do better; thus, she wants staff to explore options for improving services north of Bloor ahead of the World Cup, while plans for priority transit lanes along that stretch are stalled.

“I want options,” the mayor said. “A proper implementation of RapidTO means thousands of new riders on TTC. Less frustration.”

Transit advocacy group TTCRiders celebrated the Executive Committee’s approval of the transit lanes, saying, “This is a win for transit riders.”

The group also welcomed Chow’s motion.

“We’re pleased that Mayor Chow’s amendment (commits) to clear timelines extending these lanes further north, fulfilling commitments made by her and other members of the Executive,” TTCRiders Executive Director Andrew Pulsifer said in a news release.

Last year, council directed staff to accelerate RapidTO projects on Dufferin and Bathurst streets for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

The city said construction for the transit lanes would begin in the fall and is expected to be finished before the start of the World Cup.

According to the report, the implementation of the transit priority lanes on Dufferin and Bathurst is expected to cost $8 million.

The plan now goes before city council for final approval.