A large Russian plane has been grounded at Toronto Pearson International Airport and has been prohibited from leaving indefinitely.

The Russian cargo plane, belonging to the airline Volga-Dnepr, has been parked at Toronto since Feb. 27 after the Canadian government closed the airspace to Russian aircraft operators.

The Antonov An-124 arrived into Canada from China, via Anchorage and Russia. The plane had planned to leave Toronto shortly after arriving in Canada, but that flight was cancelled.

"There is currently one aircraft at Pearson that is prohibited from departing," a spokesperson for Toronto Pearson said in a statement to CTV News Toronto on Thursday.

CTV News Toronto has also reached out to Transport Canada for more information on the aircraft and is awaiting a response.

In February, Canadian airspace was closed to all Russian aircraft operators in response to the ongoing war against Ukraine.

While announcing the ban, Federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said Canada would "hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked attacks against Ukraine."