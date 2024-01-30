

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - A look at the five players charged by police in connection to an alleged sexual assault in a hotel room following a Hockey Canada gala in London, Ont., in June 2018:

DILLON DUBE

Age: 25

Hometown: Golden, B.C.

Current team: Calgary Flames (NHL)

Highlights: Selected 56th overall by Calgary at the 2016 draft. Captain of Canada's 2018 world junior team. The centre registered a career-high 45 points with the Flames in 2022-23. Dube has 127 points (57 goals, 70 assists) in 325 NHL regular-season games. He's added six points (four goals, two assists) in 22 playoff contests

CAL FOOTE

Age: 25

Hometown: Denver

Current team: New Jersey Devils (NHL)

Highlights: Drafted 14th overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2017. The defenceman played a career-high 60 games split between Tampa and the Nashville Predators in 2022-23. Foote has 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) in 145 NHL regular-season games. The son of former NHL defenceman and current Vancouver Canucks assistant coach Adam Foote won the Stanley Cup with the Lightning in 2021. He has two assists in 13 career playoff games.

ALEX FORMENTON

Age: 24

Hometown: Barrie, Ont.

Current team: HC Ambri-Piotta (Switzerland)

Highlights: Drafted 47th overall in 2017 by the Ottawa Senators. Formenton registered a career-high 18 goals and 32 points in 2021-22. A restricted free agent following that season, he was unable to agree on a new deal and signed in Switzerland. Still property of the Senators, he has 39 points (23 goals, 16 assists) in 109 NHL regular-season games.

CARTER HART

Age: 25

Hometown: Sherwood Park, Alta.

Current team: Philadelphia Flyers (NHL)

Highlights: Drafted 48th overall by Philadelphia in 2016. Named the Western Hockey League's Player of the Year and the Canadian Hockey League's Goaltender of the Year in 2017-18. Registered a career-high 24 victories in 2019-20 with the Flyers. Owns an all-time record of 96-93-29 - including six shutouts - to go along with a .906 save percentage and a 2.94 goals-against average. Hart is 9-5 in the playoffs with a .926 save percentage and a 2.23 GAA.

MICHAEL McLEOD

Age: 25

Hometown: Mississauga, Ont.

Current team: New Jersey Devils (NHL)

Highlights: Selected with the 12th pick by New Jersey at the 2016 draft. McLeod had a career-high 26 points (four goals, 22 assists) in 2022-23. He has 85 points (29 goals, 56 assists) in 287 NHL regular-season games. McLeod has six points (two goals, four assists) in 12 career playoff appearances.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2024.