Canadian Championship semifinal draw produces Ontario, B.C. rivalry matches
Vancouver Whitecaps' Ryan Raposo hoists the Voyageurs Cup after Vancouver defeated CF Montreal 2-1 during the Canadian Championship soccer final, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Toronto FC will play Canadian Premier League champion Forge FC in one Canadian Championship semifinal with the defending champion Vancouver whitecaps taking on ether CPL's Pacific FC or Atletico Ottawa in the other. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, May 30, 2024 6:10AM EDT
The Canadian Championship semifinal draw produced a pair of provincial rivalry matchups with Toronto FC playing Canadian Premier League title-holder Forge FC and the defending champion Vancouver Whitecaps facing the CPL's Pacific FC.
The draw for the two-legged semifinals was made Wednesday night at halftime of Pacific's 2-1 win over Atletico Ottawa in the second leg of their quarterfinal in Langford, B.C. The teams played to a scoreless draw in the first leg May 8 at TD Place.
Ayman Sellouf, from the penalty spot in the 28th minute, and captain Josh Heard, in the 34th, gave Pacific a 2-0 lead at Starlight Stadium in the return leg. Substitute Sam Salter pulled one back for Ottawa in the 59th.
Ottawa unsuccessfully pressed for a second goal through five frantic minutes of stoppage time, which would have given it the series win on the away goals rule.
Ottawa currently tops the CPL standings at 5-0-2 with Pacific third at 3-2-2.
The draw also determined that the winner of the Vancouver-Pacific semifinal will host the stand-alone championship game.
Pacific and Vancouver have met in the cup competition twice before. Pacific defeated the Whitecaps 4-3 in the preliminary round of the 2021 tournament. Vancouver won 3-0 when they met in last year's semifinal.
Toronto defeated Forge by a penalty shootout in the pandemic-delayed 2020 championship game, which was actually played in June 2022.
The winner of the 14-team Canadian Championship hoists the Voyageurs Cup, collects $50,000 from Canada Soccer in prize money and qualifies for the CONCACAF Champions Cup, the confederation's elite men's club competition.
The Canadian Championship is sponsored by Telus.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2024.
Share:
More Toronto FC News
- Canadian Championship semifinal draw produces Ontario, B.C. rivalry matches
- Toronto FC looks to tighten up its defence after leaking 10 goals in four games
- Stoppage-time goal lifts high-flying FC Cincinnati past Toronto FC 4-3 in wild game
- Bernardeschi scores three goals as rampant Toronto FC thumps CF Montreal 5-1
- Toronto FC coach says post-game melee with NYCFC has served to galvanize his players
Top Sports News
- Toronto's bullpen delivers as Jays beat the White Sox 3-1 after Manoah gets hurt
- Minnesota beats Boston 3-0, wins inaugural Walter Cup as Professional Women's Hockey League champs
- Canada's Taylor hopes to repeat at RBC Canadian Open but McIlroy could challenge
- Charges against world's top golfer Scottie Scheffler dropped after arrest outside PGA Championship
- Blue Jays reinstate right-hander Chad Green from IL, option Erik Swanson to Triple-A