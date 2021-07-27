Beauchemin-Pinard wins Canada's second judo bronze medal in Tokyo
Anriquelis Barrios of Venezuela, right and Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard of Canada compete in a women -63kg bronze medal match of the judo match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Share:
Published Tuesday, July 27, 2021 5:49AM EDT
TOKYO -- Canada's Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard has won a bronze medal in the women's under-63-kilogram judo competition at the Tokyo Olympics.
It's Canada's second judo bronze of the Games, after Jessica Klimkait took bronze in the 57-kilogram division on Monday.
More coming.