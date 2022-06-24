Blue Jays hitting coach Martinez suspended five games for pre-game altercation with umpire
Toronto Blue Jays hitting coach Guillermo Martinez, left, works with catcher Tyler Heineman prior to the start of the Blue Jays at Baltimore Orioles spring training baseball game at Ed Smith Stadium on Friday March 18, 2022, in Sarasota, Fla. Major League Baseball has suspended Martinez five games and fined him an undisclosed amount for after his heated argument with umpire Doug Eddings before a game Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Steve Helber
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, June 24, 2022 3:13PM EDT
Toronto Blue Jays hitting coach Guillermo Martinez five games and fined him an undisclosed amount after his heated argument with umpire Doug Eddings before a game Wednesday.
The altercation occurred during the lineup card exchange before Toronto's game in Chicago against the White Sox to close a three-game series.
Martinez brought out the lineup card, a task usually performed by manager Charlie Montoyo, and shook hands with the umpires before getting in an animated argument with Eddings. Martinez was ejected from the game.
MLB said in a release Friday that Martinez was being sanctioned for unsportsmanlike conduct and making contact with Eddings.
Eddings, who was assigned to third base for Wednesday's game, was behind the plate for Toronto's 7-6 loss to Chicago on Tuesday.
The suspension was set to begin when Toronto started a three-game series with the Brewers on Friday night in Milwaukee.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2022.