

Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The Toronto Blue Jays became the latest Major League Baseball team to announce plans to extend the protective netting at their home stadium Monday.

New netting will be extended to the outfield end of each dugout at Rogers Centre. Existing netting behind home plate will be replaced and increased in height by about three metres, the team said in a statement.

Several big-league clubs announced plans to expand protective netting last season after a young girl was injured by a foul ball at Yankee Stadium. The 105-m.p.h. line drive hit her in the face in less than a second.

The Blue Jays said the existing netting at Rogers Centre meets Major League Baseball's recommended guidelines, but the newly installed netting will exceed those standards.

The changes will be made in time for the Blue Jays' home opener against the New York Yankees on March 29.

"The new state-of-the-art netting is designed to blend into the background and provide greater visibility, ensuring fans can remain close to the action in a safe manner, without compromising the viewing experience," the statement said.