Blue Jays to replace and extend protective netting at Rogers Centre
The retractable roof of the Rogers Centre gets stuck open as the rain begins to fall during the sixth inning of the Toronto Blue Jays game against the Baltimore Orioles in Toronto on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2012. (The Canadian Press/Aaron Vincent Elkaim)
Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 15, 2018 12:29PM EST
TORONTO - The Toronto Blue Jays became the latest Major League Baseball team to announce plans to extend the protective netting at their home stadium Monday.
New netting will be extended to the outfield end of each dugout at Rogers Centre. Existing netting behind home plate will be replaced and increased in height by about three metres, the team said in a statement.
Several big-league clubs announced plans to expand protective netting last season after a young girl was injured by a foul ball at Yankee Stadium. The 105-m.p.h. line drive hit her in the face in less than a second.
The Blue Jays said the existing netting at Rogers Centre meets Major League Baseball's recommended guidelines, but the newly installed netting will exceed those standards.
The changes will be made in time for the Blue Jays' home opener against the New York Yankees on March 29.
"The new state-of-the-art netting is designed to blend into the background and provide greater visibility, ensuring fans can remain close to the action in a safe manner, without compromising the viewing experience," the statement said.