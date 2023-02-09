Bo Bichette, Blue Jays finalize $33.6M, 3-year contract
FILE - Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette watches his single during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Toronto on Sept. 15, 2022. The Blue Jays have agreed to terms with Bichette on a three-year contract, avoiding arbitration, the team announced Thursday, Feb. 9. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, February 9, 2023 8:41PM EST
TORONTO (AP) - Infielder Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays avoided a salary arbitration by finalizing a $33.6 million, three-year contract on Thursday.
The 24-year-old, a son of former All-Star Dante Bichette, hit .290 with 43 doubles, 24 home runs, and 93 RBIs last year. He was an All-Star in 2021, when he batted .298 with 29 homers and 102 RBIs.
He had asked for a raise from $723,500 to $7.5 million and had been offered $5 million, matching the largest gap among 33 players and teams who swapped proposed salaries last month.