Canada exits World Cup on third straight loss as Morocco profits from poor defending
Canada forward Alphonso Davies (19) reacts after a loss to Morocco in group F World Cup soccer action at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Thursday, December 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, December 1, 2022 12:06PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, December 1, 2022 12:16PM EST
Canada is leaving the World Cup without a point after losing 2-1 to Morocco in its final group stage game.
Canada dug itself an early hole and couldn't find a way out despite a late surge.
The result leaves Canada winless at the World Cup for the second time in 36 years.
Hakim Ziyech and Youssef En-Nesyri scored for No. 22 Morocco, which took advantage of horrendous Canada defending to lead 2-0 after 23 minutes and clinched top spot in Group F with the win and a 0-0 draw between Belgium and Croatia.
Canada benefited from a Nayef Aguerd own goal to cut the lead to 2-1 at the break.
Canada, appearing at its second World Cup and first since 1986, was already eliminated from knockout-stage contention after losses to Belgium and Croatia.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2022