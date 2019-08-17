

The Canadian Press





SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. - Matt Shanley went 3 2/3 innings, allowing just one run with seven strikeouts, but Canada went silent at the plate and dropped its Little League World Series opener 5-0 to Mexico on Friday.

Shanley gave his squad a chance as he left the game in the fourth trailing 1-0.

But the Canadians made four total errors in the field leading to additional runs late in the game and they couldn't solve Mexico's starting pitcher Santiago Leija at the plate.

Leija went the distance, pitching six innings of two-hit ball with 11 strikeouts, while going 1 for 3 at the plate.

Tai Freeman and Sean Duncan had a single apiece for Canada.

Canada's next game is Saturday against the Europe-Africa Region, represented by Bologna, Italy.

The 12-year-old all-stars from Coquitlam, B.C., upset Quebec in the Canadian championship final to earn their way to Williamsport, Pa.