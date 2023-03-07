

The Canadian Press





The Canadian International returns in 2023.

The $7500,000 turf event for three-year-olds and up wasn't held in 2022 but will be run Oct. 8 at Woodbine Racetrack. It will cover 1 1/4 miles over the E.P. Taylor Turf Course instead of 1 1/2 miles.

Also on Oct. 8 will be the Grade 1 $750,000 E.P. Taylor, a 1 1/4-mile race for fillies and mares three years old an up.

Woodbine will open its 133-day meet April 22. It will conclude Dec. 10.

The '23 season at Woodbine will also feature two $1-million races, including The King's Plate on Aug. 20 to open the OLG Canadian Triple Crown. It will be followed by the $400,000 Prince of Wales Stakes on Sept. 12 at Fort Erie Race Track, with the final jewel, the $400,000 Breeders’ Stakes turf race, slated for Oct. 1 at Woodbine.

The other $1-million race will be the Grade 1 Ricoh Woodbine Mile on Sept. 16. Also on that card will be the $500,000 Grade 1 Johnnie Walker Natalma Stakes and $500,000 Grade 1 Summer Stakes.

All three races will be part of the Breeders’ Cup "Win and You’re In" Challenge Series.

The $500,000 Woodbine Oaks on July 23 will open the Canadian Triple Tiara. Also on that card will be the $150,000 Plate Trial.

The other two Tiara events will be $250,000 Bison City Stakes on Aug. 13 and $250,000 Wonder Where Stakes on Sept. 10.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published