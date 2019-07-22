Canadian swimmer Maggie MacNeil swims to world gold
Canada's Margaret MacNeil reacts after winning the women's 100m butterfly final at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, Monday, July 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, July 22, 2019 8:12AM EDT
GWANGJU, Korea, Republic Of -- Canadian swimmer Maggie MacNeil has won the country's first gold medal at the world aquatic championships.
The 19-year-old from London, Ont., competing on her first senior national team, stunned many observers by winning the women's 100-metre butterfly on Monday.
MacNeil set a Canadian record with a time of 55.83 seconds, 0.39 seconds ahead of reigning Olympic champ and world-record holder Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden.
Emma McKeon of Australia was third.
Canada now has one gold, two silver and two bronze medals at the two-week long event, featuring swimming, artistic swimming, diving and water polo.