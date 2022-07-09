Canadian triathlete Legault cracks top 10 at World Triathlon Championship Series race
Women triathlon gold medalist Emily Wagner from Alberta watches silver medlist Emy Legault from Quebec cross the finish line at the Canada Games Tuesday, August 13, 2013 in Magog, Quebec. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Published Saturday, July 9, 2022 7:13PM EDT
Canada's Emy Legault earned a career-best 10th-place finish Saturday at the Hamburg stop on the World Triathlon Championship Series.
Legault, from Ile Perrot, Que., posted a time of 59 minutes 11 seconds in the sprint distance test. Her previous top result on the elite triathlon circuit was a 12th-place finish two weeks ago in Montreal.
“It feels awesome. I didn't think it was possible,” Legault said. “I was just hoping for another top 20, but a top 10, I just can't believe it.”
Reigning Olympic champion Flora Duffy of Bermuda won in 58:37. Great Britain's Beth Potter took silver in 58:43 and Germany's Lisa Tertsch picked up bronze in 58:53.
Dominika Jamnicky of Guelph, Ont., was 47th.
New Zealand's Hayden Wilde won the men's race in 53:10. Australia's Matthew Hauser (53:13) took silver and Morocco's Jawad Abdelmoula (53:26) earned bronze.
Brock Hoel of Kelowna, B.C., was 49th in his series debut and Jeremy Briand of Sainte-Julie, Que., was 51st.
The mixed relay event is scheduled for Sunday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2022.