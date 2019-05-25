

The Canadian Press





Canada announced its 23-player roster for the Women's World Cup on Saturday with few surprises.

Coach Kenneth Heiner-Moller had two decisions made for him earlier this month when veteran midfielder Diana Matheson (toe) and goalkeeper Erin McLeod (foot) were ruled out through injury. The two have a combined 321 caps for Canada.

"We are going there to win it, but we have been very good at taking things one step at a time," Heiner-Moller said in a statement from San Sebastian, Spain. "We didn't look beyond the Algarve Cup and we didn't look beyond (warmup) matches against England or Spain. We only looked at what was right in front of us.

"Right now, there are three group matches in front of us and we are focused very clearly on Cameroon, New Zealand and Netherlands."

Defenders Jade Rose and Vanessa Gilles, who were on Canada's 21-woman roster for the 3-0 win May 18 over Mexico in Toronto, drop off with European-based players Kadeisha Buchanan, Sabrina D'Angelo, Jenna Hellstrom and Shannon Woeller rejoining the squad.

Rose and Gilles did not travel to Europe with the team after the Mexico match. The four European-based players joined the team at its training base in Spain.