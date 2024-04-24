CFL suspends recently retired Lemon indefinitely for betting on league games
Montreal Alouettes defensive end Shawn Lemon (0) celebrates in the dressing room after the Alouettes defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to win the 110th CFL Grey Cup in Hamilton, Ont., on Sunday, Nov.19, 2023. The CFL has suspended veteran defensive lineman Lemon indefinitely for betting on league games.Lemon, a three-time Grey Cup champion, retired April 10. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, April 24, 2024 1:43PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 24, 2024 1:43PM EDT
There will be no immediate comeback for veteran defensive lineman Shawn Lemon.
The CFL suspended Lemon indefinitely Wednesday for betting on league games, including one in which he played.
Lemon, a three-time Grey Cup champion, retired April 10 to cap a career in Canada that spanned 13 seasons.
The CFL said in a statement an investigation showed Lemon bet on CFL games in 2021 while with the Calgary Stampeders.
The league added there was no evidence to indicate games were impacted by his wagering and that no Calgary coaches, teammates or team personnel were aware of Lemons' actions.