

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Chad Owens is going out as a Toronto Argonaut.

Toronto announced Wednesday the former star receiver/returner will sign a one-day contract with the CFL club to retire as a member of the Argos.

The five-foot-eight, 180-pound Owens, a native of Honolulu, Hawaii, spent nine seasons in the CFL with Montreal (2009), Toronto (2010-15), Hamilton (2016) and Saskatchewan (2017).

His most productive seasons, though, were with Toronto, where he helped the Argos win a Grey Cup title in 2012.

The announcement was made the same day the Argonauts celebrated their 150th anniversary with a flag-raising ceremony at Toronto City Hall.

Owens, 41, began his CFL career with Montreal but was dealt to Toronto in June 2010. He appeared in 89 career regular-season games with the Argos and in 2012 set a league record for most all-purpose yards in a season with 3,863, breaking current general manager Mike Clemons' record.

Owens was named the CFL's top special-teams player in 2010 and its outstanding performer in 2012. He was a four-time CFL all-star (2010-12, '14) and became the first player in pro football history to record at least 3,000 combined yards in consecutive seasons (2011-2012).

In 2012, Owens also had 94 catches for 1,328 yards and six TDs. The following season, Owen also had 94 receptions for 979 yards and two touchdowns.

Dubbed The Flying Hawaiian, Owens holds the Argos club record for most receiving yards in a playoff game (207) and most combined yards in a game (402). He's second all-time in return touchdowns (nine), career return yards (10,286), career punt return yards (4,007) and punt return yards in a season (1,060) and No. 3 in combined yards (15,487).

Owens played collegiately at the University of Hawaii and is the school's all-time leader with 5,461 all-purpose yards. He was selected in the '05 NFL draft in the sixth round by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He had 58 receptions for 808 yards and five TDs in 12 games with Hamilton in 2016. The following season, Owens appeared in three contests with Saskatchewan, recording 17 catches for 235 yards and a TD.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2023.