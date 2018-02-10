

The Canadian Press





PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of -- Charles Hamelin's last Olympic Games has started with disappointment.

Hamelin was disqualified in the final of the men's 1,500-metre short track speedskating event, dashing one of Canada's early medal hopes at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Hamelin, from Sainte-Julie, Que., was the defending Olympic champion in the distance.

Teammate Samuel Girard of Ferland-et-Boilleau, Que., just missed the podium in fourth place.

Lim Hyojun of South Korea won gold, followed by Sjinkie Knegt of the Netherlands and Semen Elistratov of the Olympic Athletes from Russia.

Hamelin showed struggles before the final, advancing to the final field by the edge his skates.

He finished second in his semifinal, just .002 seconds ahead of South Korea's Yira Seo.

Girard fell in the semifinal after making contact with American J.R. Celski, but moved on when Celski was assessed a penalty and disqualified.