LAKELAND, Fla. - Toronto ace Hyun Jin Ryu pitched four scoreless innings as the Blue Jays beat the Detroit Tigers 4-0 in pre-season play on Monday.

Ryu gave up two hits and struck out four in his second start of the spring.

Right-hander T.J. Zeuch replaced Ryu and allowed no runs and one hit in three innings.

Jonathan Davis belted a leadoff homer for Toronto (8-6-1) to open the game and Forrest Wall made it 2-0 on a groundout in the second.

Chavez Young's triple and Otto Lopez's single in the ninth doubled Toronto's lead.

Detroit had just four hits on the day.