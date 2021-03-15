Hyun Jin Ryu leads Toronto Blue Jays to win over Detroit Tigers
Toronto Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio watches his fly ball to center field during the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game against the New York Yankees Sunday, March 14, 2021, at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Fla. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Nesius
LAKELAND, Fla. - Toronto ace Hyun Jin Ryu pitched four scoreless innings as the Blue Jays beat the Detroit Tigers 4-0 in pre-season play on Monday.
Ryu gave up two hits and struck out four in his second start of the spring.
Right-hander T.J. Zeuch replaced Ryu and allowed no runs and one hit in three innings.
Jonathan Davis belted a leadoff homer for Toronto (8-6-1) to open the game and Forrest Wall made it 2-0 on a groundout in the second.
Chavez Young's triple and Otto Lopez's single in the ninth doubled Toronto's lead.
Detroit had just four hits on the day.