

The Canadian Press





MIAMI, Canada - In stark contrast to some immediate post-match hard feelings, Germany's Angelique Kerber sent a congratulatory message to Bianca Andreescu on Sunday after the Canadian teenager beat her in the third round of the Miami Open.

Andreescu , who also beat Kerber last weekend to win the BNP Paribas Open, posted a 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 victory at Hard Rock Stadium in a match that started late Saturday night and didn't end until about 1:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

“Biggest drama queen ever,” Kerber muttered to Andreescu before a quick handshake at the net.

It wasn't clear what had upset Kerber. However, the three-time Grand Slam champion tried a more sporting approach in a post on Twitter later Sunday morning.

“Tough battle out there last night â†•miamiopen! Congrats to Bianca â†•B andreescu - for a great performance and a well deserved win,” Kerber said in a tweet, complete with a thumbs up emoji.