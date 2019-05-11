Leafs say injured Tavares to return to off-season training program in one month
Toronto Maple Leafs centre John Tavares (91) celebrates his third goal of the game as Florida Panthers goaltender Roberto Luongo (1) looks on during second period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Monday, March 25, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, May 11, 2019 12:32PM EDT
TORONTO -- The Toronto Maple Leafs say centre John Tavares is expected to return to his full off-season training program in a month after suffering an oblique injury.
The team announced the news Saturday.
Tavares sustained the injury earlier this week while practising with the Canadian team ahead of the world hockey championship, forcing him to miss the tournament.
It wasn't immediately clear how the 28-year-old centre suffered the injury.
Tavares had a career-high 47 goals with 41 assists in 82 games with the Maple Leafs in the regular season, and added two goals and three assists in seven playoff games.
Canada opened world championship play with a 3-1 loss to Finland on Friday in Kosice, Slovakia.