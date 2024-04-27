

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - William Nylander is poised to join the Stanley Cup chase.

Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said Saturday morning the team is preparing as if the star winger will suit up for Game 4 of Toronto's first-round playoff series with the Boston Bruins after he sat out the first three contests with an undisclosed injury.

Nylander , whose team trails Boston 2-1 in the best-of-seven Original Six matchup, scored 40 goals for the second consecutive campaign and added a career-high 98 points in 2023-24.

The 27-year-old also had 10 points in 11 playoff games last spring as Toronto won a series for the first time since 2004.

“It'd be huge,” Leafs defenceman Jake McCabe said of Nylander 's potential addition. “Any time you get one of the top players in the league back in your lineup, it's a pretty positive thing. He does a lot for us.

“He can change a game at the snap of a finger â€¦ Willy's important to our group.”

Rookie winger Nick Robertson looked set to stay in the lineup on the fourth line alongside David Kampf and Ryan Reaves, with Connor Dewar the odd man out.

“Not an easy decision whatsoever,” Keefe said. “Dewar has done a tremendous job in his own place in what we've asked of him.”

Leafs defenceman T.J. Brodie, meanwhile, projects to take the spot of Timothy Liljegren on the blue line after he was a healthy scratch to open the series.

Game 5 goes Tuesday in Boston. Game 6, if necessary, would be Thursday back in Toronto.

Nylander 's absence was the first time he'd missed time due to injury since November 2016.

The Swede's introduction would be a welcome boost for Toronto's attack, which has scored six goals in nine periods and is just 1-for-11 on the power play.

Nylander , who would also join a penalty kill that has surrendered five goals on 10 opportunities to the Bruins, skated on a line with countrymen Calle Jarnkrok and Pontus Holmberg before Game 3 and again at Friday's practice.

“A key player for their team,” Bruins defenceman Kevin Shattenkirk said. “He's lethal, he can score, make plays, gives added firepower to those top two lines. He's someone that you definitely worry about and have to have to plan for. We're certainly aware of that and know what he can do.”

Boston will look to lean on Nylander whenever the opportunity is presented.

“Even when you're playing Game 1, when you're healthy, the speed ramps up, the intensity ramps up,” Shattenkirk added of playoff hockey. “We just have to make it as uncomfortable as possible for him.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2024.