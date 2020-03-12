

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Major League Soccer suspended its season for 30 days Thursday in the wake of the growing COVID-19 outbreak.

The move comes one day after the NBA suspended its season when a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

MLS has three Canadian teams -- Toronto FC, the Montreal Impact and the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Before the season was suspended, Toronto FC cancelled training Thursday and sent its players home.

The Toronto players were at BMO Field, ready to train, when the club told them practice was off. The team did not make any of them available.

Several other teams have also called off training, a club spokesman said.

The Impact were on the field practising on Thursday.

