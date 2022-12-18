Messi makes his record 26th appearance at the World Cup
Argentina's Lionel Messi warms up for the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, December 18, 2022 10:41AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, December 18, 2022 10:41AM EST
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi is making a record 26th appearance at the World Cup, breaking a tie with Germany great Lothar Matthäus.
Messi’s games have been spread over five World Cups, starting in 2006. He has 11 goals in total, tied for sixth in the all-time list.
Messi has said this is likely to be his last World Cup.