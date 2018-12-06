Monaco-Nice match postponed amid mass French protests
French riot police officers remove a barricade that was set sup outside the French oil giant Total fuel depot in Gennevilliers, outside Paris, Wednesday Dec.5, 2018. The concessions made by French president Emmanuel Macron's government in a bid to stop the huge and violent anti-government demonstrations seemed on Wednesday to have failed to convince protesters, with trade unions and disgruntled farmers now threatening to join the fray. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, December 6, 2018 7:28AM EST
PARIS -- A French league soccer match between Monaco and Nice has been postponed amid security concerns about anti-government protests across the country.
It's the third match postponed amid fears of protest violence. The others are Paris Saint-Germain against Montpellier and Toulouse against Lyon.
The Monaco-Nice match had been scheduled for Friday. The league says it was postponed at the request of the Monaco palace and authorities in the French region that surrounds the tiny principality. It says the matches will be rescheduled.
France's government is deploying extra security around the country amid threats of new protests on Saturday. Recent demonstrations against fuel tax rises and other grievances have resulted in rioting, looting and hundreds of injuries.