

Abdulhamid Ibrahim, The Canadian Press





Big games have become routine for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

That's what the Oklahoma City Thunder superstar's head coach said of Gilgeous-Alexander's play following a 40-point performance last Friday in a 119-93 blowout of the defending champion Denver Nuggets.

Gilgeous-Alexander, from Hamilton, shot 14-of-20 from the field and 2-of-3 from three-point range while reaching the 35-point mark through just three quarters. It was the second time the Thunder had beaten the Nuggets in a two-week span and are 2-1 against Denver this season.

"He was just cruising, he let the game come to him, never seemed like he was forcing (anything)," coach Mark Daigneault said post-game on Friday. "Played the right way throughout, made the right passes, kept them honest, got to his spots.

"It's kind of routine at this point but he played a great game."

It was one of the highlights in a week where the Thunder went 4-0, starting with a 23-point win over the Western Conference-leading Minnesota Timberwolves last Tuesday.

Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 33.5 points on an impressive 62.3 per cent clip from the field across that stretch.

The 25-year-old guard is currently third in the NBA in scoring (31.2), while leading the league in steals (2.6) in 30 games, coming off a first-team all-NBA selection in 2022-23. Oklahoma City is also second in the West at 22-9.

When asked of his improved passing following the win over Minnesota, Gilgeous-Alexander credited his summer experience on the international stage.

"I think playing (for) Team Canada," he said last Tuesday. "I was full-time point guard and seeing different coverages, different defences with the teams across the world.

"The game is slower, it's a lot more reading, a lot more skill and thinking is involved in that game. I think it helped a lot."

Fellow Canadian and teammate Lu Dort also enjoyed some offensive success last week. The Montreal native had a 20-point outing against Minnesota, and 18 in a win over Brooklyn on New Year's Eve.

The offensive impact by Dort — more known for his defensive prowess — was pointed out after the Minnesota game by reporters asking Gilgeous-Alexander what Dort means to the Thunder.

Gilgeous-Alexander was quick to praise his teammate.

"Lu's obviously our defensive anchor," he said. "He's been that for so long. He puts his hat on every night, guards the best player, runs around, doesn't pout.

"Some nights he doesn't get shots, some nights he does. Such a professional, such a good guy and when guys like that succeed, it feels that much more better."

SUCCESSFUL HOMECOMING

RJ Barrett enjoyed quite the homecoming on Monday night.

The Mississauga, Ont., native had 19 points and nine rebounds in his debut for the Toronto Raptors in a 124-121 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Barrett was part of a five-player trade between the Raptors and New York Knicks on Saturday.

Barrett received an ovation from the crowd when introduced pre-game in the starting lineup.

"This was special man," he said Monday night. "Way better than any other time I've played here (at Scotiabank Arena).

"This was a special one and I'll always appreciate this night."

The 23-year-old was sent to Toronto along with guard Immanuel Quickley and a 2024 second-round pick in exchange for forwards OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa and guard Malachi Flynn.

"Past two, three days has been crazy," Barrett said. "But today was a lot of fun. Getting a win, and just the way we started the game, lots of energy, carried us out throughout the game."