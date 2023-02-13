Canada's Gilgeous-Alexander named NBA Western Conference player of the week
Canadian basketball star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been named the NBA's Western Conference player of the week. Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, left celebrates with guard Aaron Wiggins after scoring against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. The Thunder won 138-129. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Steve Dykes
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, February 13, 2023 9:16PM EST
Canadian basketball star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been named the NBA's Western Conference player of the week.
The Oklahoma City guard from Hamilton averaged 31.3 points, on 57.1 per cent shooting, and 6.3 assists over three games last week.
Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging a career-high 31 points this season and will make his first all-star game appearance on Sunday.
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White was named the Eastern Conference player of the week.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2023.