

The Canadian Press





Canadian basketball star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been named the NBA's Western Conference player of the week.

The Oklahoma City guard from Hamilton averaged 31.3 points, on 57.1 per cent shooting, and 6.3 assists over three games last week.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging a career-high 31 points this season and will make his first all-star game appearance on Sunday.

Boston Celtics guard Derrick White was named the Eastern Conference player of the week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2023.