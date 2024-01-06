

Ben Ross, The Associated Press





SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) - William Nylander had two goals and an assist, Martin Jones made 23 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs handed San Jose its 11th straight loss, beating the Sharks 4-1 on Saturday to open a home-and-home set.

Mitchell Marner and Calle Jarnkrok also scored and Tyler Bertuzzi had two assists to help the Maple Leafs sweep a three-game California swing. They are 11-3-5 on the road and 20-10-7 overall.

Mikael Granlund scored for San Jose. The NHL-worst Sharks are 9-28-3, also dropping 11 straight games to start the season.

The teams will meet again Tuesday in Toronto .

Marner opened the scoring with his 15th goal of the season on a two-man advantage in the first period. Jarnkrok added his 10th late in the second to make it 2-0.

Nylander added an insurance goal in the third before Granlund got the Sharks on the board. Nylander answered with another goal, his 21st of the season.

Jones, who played for San Jose from 2015-21, won his third straight start to improve to to 7-3-0. Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 29 shots. Toronto outshot San Jose 34-24, including 18-3 in the first period.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Host San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night.