Ottawa Senators player tests positive for COVID-19
Home rink of the Ottawa Senators the "Canadian Tire Centre" is pictured in Ottawa on Thursday, March 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, March 18, 2020 8:47AM EDT
OTTAWA - An Ottawa Senators player has tested positive for COVID-19.
The NHL team did not name the player when releasing the news Tuesday night.
The Senator becomes the first NHL player to receive a positive test.
The Senators say the player has mild symptoms and is in isolation
The NHL suspended its season last Thursday because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
More coming.